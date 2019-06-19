New Sallins train station car park expected to be open by September

The new car park for Sallins train station is expected to be open by early September, according to Fianna Fáil TD for Kildare North, James Lawless.

It was announced earlier this year that train passengers driving to Sallins station will be able to park in the adjacent underground facility at the Waterways, providing 202 car spaces.

Deputy Lawless has welcomed news of progress on the car park, outlining that discussions between Irish Rail and the Waterways Complex are at an advanced stage, with the site owner currently completing some outstanding engineering works at the facility.

“Final contractual arrangements are being put in place between Irish Rail and the centre and should be completed soon, with the carpark expected to open in early September”, said Dep Lawless.

Dep Lawless, who has lobbied for improved facilities for rail users, said that the parking facilitates at the station have been at breaking point for some time now.

“This much needed extra parking capacity will make a real difference to the people using this station every day. I have been supportive of this project throughout and I will continue to offer any assistance I can to the parties”, he concluded.