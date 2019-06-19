Gardai investigating mugging at bus stop in Naas
Appeal for information
The bus stop on the Newbridge road in Naas PICTURE: Google Maps
Gardaí in Naas are appealing for information on a mugging that took place at a bus stop in Naas last night, June 18.
The incident happened on the Newbridge road, in front of the County Council offices between 10:30pm and 11pm.
A male was waiting at the bus stop when he was approached and robbed by two males and a female.
Gardaí say there was an element of assault as well.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Naas gardaí on 045 884 300.
