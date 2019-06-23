Farnan’s design team process

It is expected that a design team for the building of the new school building in Prosperous will be completed in June.

Kildare North Labour general election candidate, Emmet Stagg said he has has continued to press the Minister for Education over the delivery of the new 1,000 pupil St Farnan's Post Primary School in Prosperous, specifically the appointment of a design team for the project.

Last October the Department gave Kildare Wicklow Education and TGraining Board (KWETB) approval to appoint a design team. The Minister told Mr Stagg this week that KWETB is in the final stages of appointing the team. It is expected that this process will be completed by the end of June.