Queally employees tackle skills course

Employees of the Queally Group in Naas successfully completed the Skills for Work supervisory communication skills programme recently.

This is the second time the company has partnered with the programme and were once again delighted with its success.

A number of Queally Group (Naas) employees completed a similar communications in April 2018.

And that was the first time that the company have linked up with the course.

Skills for Work is a national initiative aimed at providing training opportunities to help employees deal with the basic skills demands of the workplace. The initiative is funded by the Government under the Department of Education and Skills, and delivered by the Education and Training Boards (ETB) across the country.