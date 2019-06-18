Naas Hospital patients will be hit if strike starts

A strike planned by health support workers will affect patients at Naas Hospital if it goes ahead on Thursday.

Some 10,000 health support staff plan to go on strike across the country, including in Naas General Hospital, in a dispute over pay.

Fianna Fáil TD for Kildare-North, Frank O’Rourke, has called on the Minister for Health and Minister for Finance to work together and liaise with SIPTU representatives to try avoid the upcoming 24 hour strike

Minister for Health Simon Harris has called for all sides to "use the industrial relations mechanisms of the State" to avert strike action planned by Health Service Executive support staff later this week.

SIPTU said its strike committees will engage with management at local level regarding contingency arrangements to minimise the impact on patients.

The union also said many services delivered by support staff that were taken for granted would become apparent, including the feeding of patients, administration, and transportation of patients around hospitals.

READ ALSO EXPLAINED: Why are 10,000 HSE support staff going on strike this Thursday?

READ ALSO Jewellery and cash robbed at Naas house

READ ALSO A dozen patients on trolleys at Naas Hospital today