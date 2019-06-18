Woman in care appears in Kildare court on staff assault charge

A woman who requires around the clock health care has appeared in the district court charged with an alleged assault.

At Naas District Court on June 12, the woman, who has an address in County Laois, appeared before Judge Desmond Zaidan.

The defendant was accompanied by three care workers.

Garda Sergeant Jim Kelly said the State is alleging that the defendant assaulted a staff member at Nua Healthcare facility on March 30, 2018.

The court was told that the staff member did not have injuries.

Aishling Murphy BL, legally representing the defendant, said that she did not have instructions from her solicitor on whether the woman was medically fit to plead or not plead guilty.

At this point, Judge Zaidan said the alleged assault took place on March 18 and it should have been possible to establish if there were psychological reasons for the defendant being able to plead guilty or not.

“She (the defendant) is so vulnerable,” he said, noting that there were three care workers with her.

Judge Zaidan was told that the defendant had three care workers with her on a 24-hour, seven-day, around the clock basis.

“She does not have an independent life,” the court heard.

The woman told Judge Zaidan that at that moment she was “fine”.

The judge said that the defendant, who has been in care since the age of 14, would have to consent to her medical records being examined with a view to a court decision on her fitness to plead.

The case has been adjourned until July 24.

The defendant was excused from attending the court proceedings on that day.