Deaths in Co Kildare - June 18, 2019

Kathleen Walsh (née Roche), Abbey Park, Clane / Blessington / Kilmacow, Kilkenny / Waterford

June 17. At home. Kathleen will be sadly missed by her husband George, daughter Nicola (Macdermott), son-in-law Stephen, grandchildren Grace and Ella, sisters Eileen (Forrestal) and Maura (McGee), brothers-in-law Johnny and Eugene, nephew Gerard, niece Ann (Vaughan) extended family, neighbours and friends. Kathleen will be reposing in Power's Funeral Home, Ferrybank, on Thursday 20th June from 5.45pm followed by removal at 6.45pm to St. Senan's Church, Kilmacow. Requiem Mass on Friday, 21st June, at 12.30pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Christy Percival, Millicent, Clane

June 16. Peacefully at Naas Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his loving wife Carmel, daughters Elaine, Ann-Marie, Carmel and Frances, grandchildren Jamie and Jessica, sons-in-law, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his daughter Elaine’s residence, 14 Ottamy Grove, Clane from 5 pm on Tuesday with rosary at 8 o’clock. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10:15 am to arrive at the Church of St. Patrick and St. Bridget, Clane for Requiem Mass at 11 o’clock. Burial afterwards in Mainham Cemetery, Clane.

Mary Pender, 169 Derryoughter Kildangan, Monasterevin

June 16. Peacefully at Naas Hospital. Deeply regretted by her loving partner Liam, brothers Jimmy and P. J., sisters-in-law Patricia and Mary, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Our Lady's Chapel Monasterevin on Tuesday from 5pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday at 10:30am arriving Our Lady's Of Victories Church Kildangan for Requiem Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to St Evin's Cemetery Monasterevin.

Patrick (Paddy) Martin, Dara Park, Newbridge/ Dunlavin

June 17. Formerly of Dunlavin. Peacefully at Naas Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, sons Patrick, William, Pierce and Stephen, daughters Mary, Ann, Jane, Diane, Denise, Martina and Alison, grandchildren, great grandchild, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his family home from 4 pm on Tuesday the rosary at 8 o’clock. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10 am to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge for Requiem Mass at 11 o’clock. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to "the friends of Naas Hospital". Donations box in church.

Tom Griffin, Muckross, Killarney, Kerry / Maynooth, Kildare

June 12. Late of Carton Square, Maynooth and Muckross, Killarney. Beloved husband of Michelle, dear father of Laura, David and Louise and son of Michael and the late Kathleen (recently deceased). Sadly missed by his loving family, brothers Des, Brian and Dermot, father-in-law Danny, mother-in-law Bridie, brothers-in-law Paul, Alan and Ben, sisters-in-law Lisa, Yvonne, Denise, Beliza and Anne, nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives, neighbours, his work colleagues at Intel and his many friends.

Collette Byrne, (née Rochford) Naas / Dublin

June 17. Peacefully at Naas General Hospital, Collette, beloved wife of the late Jerry and dear mother of Craig and Fiona; Very sadly missed by her loving son, daughter, brothers Garrett, Eric and Allan, sister Bernie, daughter-in-law Gemma, brothers-in law, sisters-in-law, beloved grandchildren Ellie and James, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Murphy Brothers Funeral Home, Church Lane, Naas on Tuesday from 6.00pm to 8.00pm with Prayers at 7.00pm. Removal on Wednesday to the Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas arriving for 10.00am Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to Newlands Cross Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Enquiries to Murphy Brothers Funeral Directors, Church Lane, Naas Ph: 045 897397.