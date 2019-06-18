The weather is set to be a bit more seasonal today

Met Eireann is predicting a lot of dry, bright weather today. Some good sunny spells in places, but cloudy periods too, with some showers too. Most of these will be over Ulster and Connacht, where a few may be heavy. Top temperatures of 15 to 20 C., best in more southern areas. Light mainly southwest winds will be moderate in local sea breezes along southern and eastern coasts.

Any lingering showers will largely die out for a time tonight and it will become mostly dry with variable cloud and clear spells. Further showers will affect Atlantic coastal counties later tonight. Lows of 5 to 8 C., in mainly light westerly breezes.