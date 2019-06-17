Progress after Kildare school tender legal delay

The design team for the new St Joseph's national school in Kilcock is compiling a shortlist of contractors for tender stage of the project.

When the pre-qualification process is complete the project will then be progressed to tender stage.

Kildare North Labour General Election Candidate Emmet Stagg said he made inquiries after the school’s Board of Management had to recommence the pre-qualification process following a legal challenge to the outcome of the previous pre-qualification process.

He said that pupils, staff and the parents of pupils at the school are disappointed at the delay with this project but the Board of Management had to recommence the pre-qualification process based on legal advice, and at least the project is now back on track.

Contractors had until May 28 to register their interest in tendering for the new 16 classroom school which was granted planning permission by Kildare County Council on October 23 , 2015.

