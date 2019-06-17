Man who stole money from a car in Naas captured on CCTV

A man who stole money from a car in a residential area in Naas was captured on CCTV.

The incident happened at 5am on June 14 in Oldtown Close, Sallins Road.

The man was wearing a bright club windbreaker jacket, dark Adidas pants, dark shoes and had a short black beard.

According to Naas gardai he took money from a compartment in one vehicle.

He was also captured checking a number of other vehicles in the area to establish if the car doors were unlocked.

