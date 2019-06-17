Big housing plan for Clane in Kildare

A new link road is part of an overall major new proposed housing plan for Clane.

Ardstone Homes Limited have lodged a planning application with Bord Pleanala to build 366 residences at Capdoo in Clane, relatively close to the Lidl store on the Celbridge road and the Tesco Metro store.

The Bord is being asked to give the go ahead for 184 houses and 182 apartments.

Of the houses, it is proposed 75 will be three bed and 77 four bed with 20 two bed and 12 five bed houses.

On the apartment side, Ardstone are proposing 118 two bed, 28 one bed apartments with the remainder as three bed.

The proposed development will be accessed via a new link road joining College (Kilcock) R407 to the Capdoo Park access road (Capdoo Lane) to the south and the Celbridge Road (R403).

It is also proposed to upgrade to the Capdoo Park/Brooklands junction on the Celbridge Road, to be carried out in conjunction with Kildare County Council.

The alignment of the new link road is consistent with Part 8 design for the Clane Inner Relief Road, say the developers.

A total of 605 car parking spaces are proposed for the proposed dwellings. All houses would have access driveways with around two spaces.

Another 219 communal parking spaces, including spaces for visitors, are proposed for the apartment and duplex units.

Ardstone said the proposed development would provide a childcare facility with capacity for in the order of 49 children. The crèche has been positioned to the west of the new link road to maximise visibility to all residents within the scheme and beyond.

Primary site access points to each of the land parcels (east and west of the link Road) will be off the Capdoo link Road.

Capdoo Park will be upgraded to improve pedestrian and cycle facilities from Capdoo Park to Celbridge Road, according to the plan, on which the public can make submissions to Bord Pleanala.

There will be a presentation on the plan to members of Kildare County Council’s Clane-Maynooth Municipal District committee in July.

The proposed development also provides for pedestrian/cycle access from the local Roads to the north and east of the site and will facilitate potential future pedestrian links through adjacent lands to destinations such as the town centre, say the developers.