Deaths in Co Kildare - June 17, 2019

Lady Rosanagh Raben, Kildare

June 13. Peacefully. Beloved wife of the late Baron Michael Raben and mother of Matthew, Alexander, Victor and Seamus and grandmother to her 10 grandchildren. Private family cremation. A tribute to her life will be held later in the summer. No flowers please, donations, if desired, to St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh, Co. Kildare.

Thomas (Major) Burke, St. Corban's Place, Naas

June 13. Peacefully at home, surrounded by his four sons and three daughters, Thomas (Major), beloved husband of the late Audrey and dear father of Theresa, Melvin, Richard, Carmel, Colm, Paul and Maureen; Very deeply regretted by his loving sons, daughters, brother Martin, sister Theresa, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at his home on Friday and Saturday with Rosary on both evenings at 8.00pm. Removal on Monday to the Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas arriving for 10.00am Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to St. Corban’s Cemetery, Naas. Enquiries to Murphy Brothers Funeral Directors Church Lane, Naas Ph: 045 897397.

Aidan Rowsome, Kildare / Stillorgan, Dublin

June 14. Tragically, following an accident. Aidan (Vice President SmartDrive Systems EMEA); dearly beloved husband and best friend of Marie and devoted dad to Nadia. Sadly missed by his loving wife, daughter, brothers Paul and Noel, sisters Helen, Maureen and Olive, father-in-law Noel, mother-in-law Nuala, brothers-in-law Brian, Noel, Peter and Jochen, sisters-in-law Karen, Gillian and Andrea, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Patrick O’Donovan and Son Funeral Home, Sallynoggin (opp. Sallynoggin Church) on Tuesday morning, June 18th, from 8am. Removal on Tuesday morning to the Church of St. Laurence O’Toole arriving at 9.45am. Funeral immediately after 10am Requiem Mass to Shanganagh Cemetery, Shankill. House private. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Irish Society for Autism (www.autism.ie). Donation box at the back of the church beside the condolence book.

John Leavey, Maynooth, Kildare

June 14th 2019 peacefully at James Connolly Memorial Hospital, Blanchardstown. Deeply regretted by his loving mother Ellen, brothers, sister, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Leinster Street, Maynooth on Monday from 6pm to 8pm with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday at 9:30am to St. Mary's Church, Maynooth, arriving for 10am funeral Mass, followed by burial in Laraghbryan Cemetery.

Tom Kavanagh, Rathdown Square, Dublin 7 / Broadford

Loving son of the late Joseph and Rosie Kavanagh. Late of Semperit and Tara Vale Foods, June 15th 2019. Peacefully at his home following a short illness. Deeply regretted by his loving wife and best friend Kathleen, brothers, sisters, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews,grand nieces ,grand nephews, relatives and friends.

Prayers on Monday evening at 6pm in The Church of the Holy Family, Aughrim Street, Dublin 7, followed by removal to St Mary's Church Broadford for funeral prayers at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday June 18th, at 12 noon followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please with donations if desired to The Irish Cancer Society with donation box at the church.

Noel Cruise, Sherlockstown, Sallins

June 14, 2019, (suddenly), Noel, beloved husband of Nancy, dear father of Noel Jr, Leanna and Clodagh and loving brother of Patricia and the late Joan; Sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughters, son-in-law Niall, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Rebecca, Zach and Joshua, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends especially Jimmy, Anthony, Tommy and Luke.

Reposing at his daughter’s home at Sherlockstown, Sallins (Eircode W91 RV35), on Sunday from 4.00pm to 8.00pm and on Monday from 2.00pm. Removal on Tuesday to the Church of Our Lady and the Guardian Angels, Sallins, arriving for 11.00am Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to Bodenstown Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Heart Foundation. Enquiries to Murphy Brothers Funeral Directors Church Lane, Naas Ph: 045 897397.