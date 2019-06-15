Missing person: Garda appeal to find Stephen Richardson
Ballyfermot man last seen in Dublin 8
Stephen Richardson
Gardaí in Ballyfermot are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 36-year-old male Stephen Richardson, last seen on James Street, Dublin 8 at approximately 1.25pm on on Tuesday last, June 11.
Stephen Richardson is described as being 6 foot, medium build, with a pale complexion with some facial hair or stubble. He has blue eyes and thick sandy-brown hair. It’s understood he also has a noticeable limp.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballyfermot Garda station on 01 6667200, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.
