Gardai appeal for information after alleged racist abuse on train

Gardaí in Dundalk are seeking the assistance of the public into their investigation of an alleged incident of racial abuse.

On Sunday last, June 9, a family were travelling on the 7.05pm train from Belfast to Dublin. At approximately 8:15pm, a male boarded the train at Dundalk. It is alleged that he began to racially abuse the family.



Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and are asking that anyone with information in relation to this incident should make contact with investigating Gardaí at Dundalk Garda Station - in particular anyone who may have mobile phone footage or a voice recording of the incident.

Anyone with information can contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042-9388400, the Garda Confidential line 1800 666111, or any Garda Station.