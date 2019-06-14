Chairpersons elected to Kildare County Council District committees in Clane-Maynooth and Celbridge-Leixlip

Fine Gael Cllr Brendan Weld has been elected chairperson of the Clane-Maynooth Municipal District committee.

At the agm of the committee this morning following local elections on May 24, Fianna Fail Cllr Daragh Fitzpatrick proposed his Fine Gael colleague and Cllr Padraig McEvoy (Ind) seconded Cllr Weld.

Kilcock based Cllr Paul Ward (FF) was elected as vice chairman, following a proposal from Cllr Naoise O’Cearuil (FF), seconded by Cllr Brendan Wyse (FG).

At the Celbridge-Leixlip Municipal District agm a couple of hours later, Fianna Fail’s llr Michael Coleman was elected chairperson, following a proposal by Cllr Bernard Caldwell (FF), seconded by Cllr Joe Neville (FG).

Cllr Neville was elected vice-chairperson, following a proposal by Cllr Caldwell, and seconded by Cllr Ide Cussen (Ind).

None of the positions were contested.