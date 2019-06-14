Overcrowding eases dramatically at Naas Hospital

There has been a dramatic drop in overcrowding levels at Naas Hospital.

The number of patients on trolleys has fallen to two, making it the least overcrowded hospital in the eastern region.

Just yesterday there were 15 patients on trolleys at Naas and the figure for Wednesday was 18.

There are 10 patients on trolleys in Portlaoise Hospital today and there are 20 on trolleys in Tullamore Hospital.

READ ALSO UPDATE: Kildare man and Dublin man are found dead in air crash this morning

READ ALSO Could Conor McGregor be interested in buying landmark County Kildare pub, Fletchers ?