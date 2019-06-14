The weather brings a mixed bag to Co Kildare today
Forecast
File image
Met Eireann is forecasting bright or sunny spells and scattered showers today, the best of the sunshine over the northern half of the country. The showers will become more widespread this afternoon, some heavy with the chance of the isolated thundery burst this evening. Top temperatures 11 to 15 Celsius. Winds light to moderate and variable in direction but fresh southeasterly along eastern coasts later today.
