Deaths in Co Kildare - June 14, 2019

Pat O'Driscoll, Caragh, Kildare

June 12. Suddenly. Pat, beloved husband of Carmel and dear father of Linda, Patrick, Shane and Michelle; Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters and their partners, sisters Kay and Agnes, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Brooke and Hallie, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at his home on Friday 4.00pm to 8.00pm. Removal on Saturday to the Church of Our Lady & St. Joseph, Caragh arriving for 11.00am Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to Caragh Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Heart Foundation. Enquiries to Murphy Brothers Funeral Directors, Church Lane, Naas Ph: 045 897397.

Mary Keogh (née Higgins), Roseberry, Newbridge

June 5. Peacefully in Queens Hospital surrounded by her daughter Helen and son Philip. She will be sadly missed by her daughter Helen, son Philip, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at West & Coe Funeral Directors, 620 Rainham Road South, Dagenham RM10, Essex. Removal on Wednesday, 19th June, at 11am to arrive at Holy Family Church, Oxlow Lane, Dagenham, RM9 5XJ for Funeral Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in East Finchley Cemetery, East End Road, N2 0RZ.

Johnny (Doey) Higgins, Lacken View, Ballycane, Naas

June 13. Peacefully, at home, after a long illness surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his loving wife Annette, sons Ray and David, daughter Claire and their partners, grandchildren Hannah Mai, Cian and Chloe (smiler), mother Audrey, brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his family home from 4pm on Friday with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 10.15am to arrive at the church of the Irish Martyrs, Ballycane, for requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Saint Corban's Cemetery, Naas. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to “The Friends of Saint Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh, donations box in church.

Nuala Dwyer (née Ormond), Athy

June 12. Pre-deceased by her brother Jack. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Michael, children Mark, Tara, Rhona and David, brother Gerry, sons-in-law Michael and Patrick, daughters-in-law Susan and Carol, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, her ten grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Craddock House Nursing Home, Naas from 5pm on Friday evening with Rosary at 8pm. Requiem Mass at 11am on Saturday morning in St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy followed by burial in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Alzheimer's Society.