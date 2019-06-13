County Kildare weather likely to improve today

It will be cloudy and damp this morning, with some patchy rain and drizzle in places, but drying out gradually this morning. Met Eireann also says there will be some bright or sunny spells developing this afternoon, best in western areas, but a few well scattered showers also. Moderate northerly winds will be fresh and gusty on parts of the Atlantic Seaboard. Fresh and cool, top temperatures of just 11 to 16 degrees.

A few scattered showers tonight, mainly in Atlantic coastal areas, but otherwise dry. Misty, with a few patches of fog forming. Lowest temperatures 3 to 8 degrees, in light variable breezes. Showery rain will move into the southwest towards dawn.

