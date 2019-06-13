Deaths in Co Kildare - June 13, 2019

Michael O'Toole, Kilrush, Athy

June 10. At Tallaght Hospital. Beloved husband of the late Mary. Deeply regretted by his loving son Derek, daughters Sharon, Sandra and Michelle, brothers Peter and Paddy, sister Dina, sons-in-law John and Barry, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Zoe, Rachel, Alex and Odhran, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at his residence (Eir Code R14 A008) from 12 o'clock on Thursday 13th with prayers at 8 oc. Removal from there on Friday 14th to St. Brigid's Church, Suncroft, arriving for 2.30 Requiem Mass. Funeral thereafter to Holy Cross Cemetery. House private on Friday morning please.

Jimmy O'Brien, Celbridge

June 12. Orchard View, Tearmann Mhuire, St. John of God Service, Celbridge). Passed away peacefully in Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown, after a short illness. Sadly missed by all his friends and staff in St. Raphael’s, Celbridge and the wider community in Celbridge. Jimmy will be reposing in St. Raphael’s Oratory on Thursday afternoon from 3.00pm with prayers at 4.30pm. Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 10.30am in St. Raphael’s Chapel, Celbridge followed by interment in Donacomper Cemetery.

Penny Lane, Kilpatrick, Carbury, Kildare / Tallaght

June 11. Formerly Cushlawn Park, Tallaght. Deeply regretted by her loving parents Christine and Dennis, brother Andrew, sister Amanda, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at Larkin's Funeral Home, Edenderry on Thursday (13 June) from 7pm to 8.30pm. Cremation to take place in Newlands Cross Crematorium on Friday at 2pm. No flowers please, donations to Pieta House, if desired.