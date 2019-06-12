More overcrowding at Naas Hospital today
Health
Naas General Hospital
There is more overcrowding at Naas Hospital today.
Some 18 patients have been admitted through the accident and emergency department without a bed being immediately available.
This is among the highest number of patients without a bed in hospitals in the eastern region, though there are 40 patients without a bed at Tallaght Hospital.
There are three patients without a bed at Portlaoise Hospital while 23 have no bed at Tullamore Hospital.
