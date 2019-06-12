There is more overcrowding at Naas Hospital today.

Some 18 patients have been admitted through the accident and emergency department without a bed being immediately available.

This is among the highest number of patients without a bed in hospitals in the eastern region, though there are 40 patients without a bed at Tallaght Hospital.

There are three patients without a bed at Portlaoise Hospital while 23 have no bed at Tullamore Hospital.