How the weather is looking today in County Kildare

Met Eireann says it will be dull with outbreaks of rain in the east and south, persistent and locally heavy for a time this morning and early afternoon. Drier and milder across Atlantic counties with limited sunny breaks. Top temperatures 12 to 17 degrees Celsius, coolest in the east. Breezy at times also, in moderate northerly winds, fresh in the northwest.

Further outbreaks of rain tonight, mostly across the eastern half of Ireland. Lowest temperatures 7 to 10 degrees Celsius. Light to moderate northerly breezes.