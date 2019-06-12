Deaths in Co Kildare - June 12, 2019

Eleanor O'Reilly (née Rhatigan), Sunday's Well, Naas.

June 10. Beloved wife of the late Michael and mother of Tony, Joan, Noel, Michael, Helen, Liam, Carol, Eamonn and the late Martin, sadly missed by her loving family, sister Mary, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchild extended family and friends. Reposing at her home on Wednesday from 4pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Thursday morning at 9.20am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas, for Funeral Mass at 10am. Followed by burial in St. Corban’s Cemetery, Naas.

Mary Maguire (née Herbert), Nicholastown, Kilcullen.

June 11. Predeceased by her Husband Simon and also her Son Simon and daughter Carmel. Sadly missed by her loving Son and Daughters, Grandchildren, Great-grandchildren, Grandchildren-in-law, extended family, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her daughter's residence, Church View Estate, Suncroft (House private please). Removal from there on Friday 14th, to The Church of The Sacred Heart and St. Brigid, Kilcullen, arriving for 10.30am Funeral Mass. Funeral afterwards to New Abbey Cemetery.Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to The Irish Cancer Society, Night Nursing Section (Donation box in church).

John Donnelly, 32 Avondale, Athy.

June 11. Husband of the Late Sadie. Deeply regretted by his loving sons John, Paul and Terry, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at his residence (Eir Code R14 AD93) with Rosary at 8pm on Wednesday evening. Removal by Rigney's Funeral Director's at 10.30am on Thursday morning to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's Old Cemetery, Athy.

Bridget (Bridie) Daly (née Smyth), Ticknevin Lock, Carbury / Gorey, Wexford.

June 11. Formerly Monaseed, Gorey, Co. Wexford. Peacefully in the care of Parke House Nursing Home, Kilcock, Co. Kildare. Wife of the late John J. and mother of the late Ann. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Eamon and Sean, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughter-in-law Brenda, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Larkin's Funeral Home, Edenderry this Wednesday evening from 6pm to 8pm with Rosary at 8pm. Reposing on Thursday from 4.30pm with Removal at 6.15pm, arriving to The Holy Trinity Church, Derrinturn for 7.00pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 1.30pm, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Brendan Collins, South Green Road, Kildare town.

June 11. Sadly missed by his wife Mona and his children Sandra, Brendan, Patrick and Monica, brothers, sister, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great- grandchildren, nephews, nieces, realtives and friends. Reposing at Mc Wey's Funeral Home, Abbey View, Kildare Town, on Wednesday, 12th June, from 3pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning at 10.30am to the Carmelite Church, Kildare arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare.