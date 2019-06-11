Hope(D) emergency meeting planned to organise fundraising campaign to secure Newbridge premises

An emergency meeting is planned this week on the future location of the Newbridge charity Hope(d).

The move comes as countless communities, workplaces and clubs continue to raise funds for the mental health charity.

Just last Tuesday, June 4, emergency services from the Kildare Fire Service, the Gardaí, ambulance service and civil defence launched the Blue Fight Night.

The event is due to take place in the Osprey Hotel, Naas, on Saturday evening June 15.

Members of the emergency services are fighting in this white collar boxing event to raise money for this charity which provides huge support for those who are struggling with mental health issues.

Tickets are €20 and doors open at 7.30pm.

Tickets can be bought from all fighters participating in the event, Naas Garda Station District Office and additional places will be added to the list.

Hope(d) is facing the possibility of losing its base, because the landlord is planning to sell.

Chairperson of Hope(d) (Help Other People Endure Depression), Terri Thorpe, is eager to offer assurances that services are currently resuming as normal at Henry St.

However, she says that a major fundraising initiative needs to start as soon as possible so that the voluntary group can purchase the building.

The asking price, where Hope(d) have been based for over four years, is estimated to be at least €400,000.

Hope(d) has been given first refusal on the purchase of the building.

Ms Thorpe said: “We need to raise €400,000 to buy the building, we don’t have grants and we have operational costs.”

“There will need to be a lot of fundraising done. We need this building, we get a lot of people looking for help just coming in off the street.”

The building at Henry St is designed to facilitate people receiving psychotherapy and holistic services.

Hope(d) was originally set up as an response to the increase in suicides, suicidal ideation, and self harming.

According Ms Thorpe, it has had 135 new clients over the past year, with 248 in total.

They benefit from a wide range of services offered from the Hope(d) building at Henry St, with 25% attending adolescents and 50% over the age of 55. If you would like to help, a Go Fund Me page has been set up at www.gofundme.com/blue

light-fight-night. Call Hope(d) on 1800 855824 or 087 1513535.