Site with planning for 58 bed Rathcoole aparthotel on market for €3 million

This Rathcoole site has planning permission for a 58 bed aparthotel and is on the market for offers over €3 million.

The site on Main Street, Rathcoole measures approximately 1.27 acres and has the benefit of full planning permission for an aparthotel consisting of 58 bedrooms, as well as nine retail units on a single storey development and a secure yard consisting of four workshops and yard space and refurbishment of the listed Glebe house property.

The site has excellent road frontage onto the main street and full frontage onto two side streets including Eaton Drive. Currently the property contains some retail units and some small lockup/warehouse units. The property is located in the heart of Rathcoole village along the main street.

Rathcoole is located along the M7 motorway and is situated in South West County Dublin.

It is close by the Citywest Hotel and campus and is also close to Baldonnel airport and Greenogue Industrial estate.

It is close to the village of Saggart and is just a 10-minute drive to the M50 and about 25 minute drive to Dublin city and airport.

Rathcoole is well serviced by bus and road routes to the capital and is only a short drive to the Luas stop at Saggart which has very easy access to Dublin city.

The subject site is zoned Village Centre and Residential Amenity in the 2016-2022 South Dublin County Council Development Plan for Rathcoole.

The plans for the hotel also include a restaurant/ coffee shop, bar and function room, nine retail units, four market stands and underground car parking for 81 spaces including mobility and for electrical vehicles.

This site comes with a guide price of €3 million.

For further details contact Philip Byrne of Coonan Property on 01-6286128