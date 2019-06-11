Woman stole items worth total of €1,300 from Kildare Boots store in one day

A woman was sentenced to two months in custody at Naas District Court last Wednesday, June 6, after she pleaded guilty to three charges of theft of items from Boots in the Monread Centre, Naas.

Nikita Ronan, 23, of 113 Bunting Road, Crumlin, entered the shop three times on June 24, 2017, and took razor blades and various creams to a total value of €1,300.

Ms Ronan had 43 previous convictions, including for theft matters and road traffic matters.

She has been in custody for the past month on these latest charges.

Representing her, solicitor Tim Kennelly told the court that his client’s difficulties were linked to a bad relationship she had been in, which he described as a controlling one.

He said that her mother had passed away and her father is ill.

She wanted, Mr Kennelly said, to be with her father to support him, and that her time in prison had been “good for her”.

He pointed out that she was an able-bodied young lady who was very capable.

“You’re the next generation, Mr Kennelly,” Judge Zaidan told him. “You’ll believe anything.”

He indicated that he didn’t believe the defendant had turned a corner as much as Mr Kennelly wanted him to believe it.

Judge Desmond Zaidan sentenced the defendant to two months, backdated to when she first entered custody.