PHOTOS: One of Ireland’s best homes up for sale in Kildare

A top class contemporary home has come on the market in Straffan.

Coonan Property are delighted to bring Aisling House, at Bishopscourt to the market.

Aisling House has featured in various magazines and was described as ‘one of Irelands best houses’ by The Irish Independent. Image Magazine called it ‘one of the best Irish homes” and ‘a sleek contemporary house that pays homage to its intimate forest setting’.

The beautiful kitchen

This light filled contemporary home is simply stunning. The attention to detail at every level is unbelievable and has created a practical family home in a mature and tranquil setting. An Irish Architecture Award Winning (2011) home, it is situated in a scenic woodland setting 25 minutes from Dublin City Centre. It is adjacent to attractive villages of Straffan and Ardclough which contains schools and local amenities.

Aisling House is just off the Naas Road N7 near Kill village and is just 4 km from the world famous K Club. It has easy access to the train station in Maynooth and is just a 30 minute drive to Dublin City centre and airport. Viewing is by appointment and highly recommended. The guide price is €635,000. For further info please contact Michael Wright on 01 628 6128 or email mickw@coonan.com

This home is full of light