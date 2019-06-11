Today's weather won't be a washout

Met Eireann says it will be dry and sunny for some of the morning around much of the country. But cloud will build in the afternoon and a few passing showers may develop. Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees. It will become breezy with moderate to fresh northerly winds, which will be strong at times along the coast.

Tonight will start largely dry with clear spells. Later in the night rain will spread form the southeast to most parts of Leinster and south Munster, it'll stay mostly dry in the west and north. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 10 degrees. Northerly winds will continue fresh to strong along the coast.