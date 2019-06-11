Deaths in Co Kildare - June 11, 2019

Mary Fennessy Matthews, Grange Heights, Mullingar, Westmeath / Naas.

June 10, 2019. Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family in the care of Matron and staff, Midlands Regional Hospital Mullingar. Predeceased by her husband Fred. Mary will be very sadly missed by her loving sons, Martin, Jason, Kenneth, Freddy and Keith, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends. Reposing at Gilsenan’s Funeral Home on Wednesday from 4.30 o’c concluding with prayers at 7 o’c. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 10 o’c in Cathedral of Christ the King, Mullingar followed by burial in Ballyglass Cemetery.

John (Sean) Connors, Pairc Mhuire, Newbridge.

June 10. Peacefully at Naas Hospital. Sadly missed by his loving sisters Peggy (Graham), brother Liam, and his late sisters Ella (Kelly) and Patsy (Byrne), sister-in-law Marie, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and close friends. Reposing at Glennon's Funeral Home, Eyre Street, Newbridge from 6 pm on Tuesday with Rosary at 8 pm. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10:15 am to arrive at Saint Conleth's parish Church, Newbridge for Requiem Mass at 11 am. Burial afterwards in Saint Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge. House private please. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to “Newbridge day care center”. Donations box in Church. A live web-cast of the funeral Mass can be found at www.newbridgeparish.ie

Paul Robinson, Rowanville, Kildare town.

June 8. Reposing at his home on Tuesday June 11 from 5 o'clock with prayers at 8 o'clock. Reposing there on Wednesday from 11 o'clock with removal at 1 o'clock to Newlands Cross Crematorium for service at 2 o'clock. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society.