Rise in GP scheme costs over four years in Kildare region

The number of patients treated by GP’s under the Primary Care Reimbursement Service (PCRS) in the Dublin Mid Leinster health region grew by 16% to 617,000 between 2013-2017, according to figures released by the Central Statistics Office.

This was a much higher growth rate than the 10% for the State as a whole.

The figures also who that there was a slight drop, amounting to a third of one percent, between the numbers in 2016 and 2017.

Money wise, the Dublin Mid Leinster region, which includes Kildare, experienced a 14.5% rise in the fees paid to GP’s, increasing to €82.8 million. On a cost per patient basis, there was a 1.3% drop from €136 to €135 over the four years from 2013 to 2017.

The region represented 27% of the total State costs in 2017, up from 25% in 2015.

The CSO said that the overall the State cost of GP claims increased by 6% while the number of GMS patients treated increased by 10% between 2013-2017. It said these increases were “likely driven” by the introduction of the Under 6s GP Visit Cards which came into effect on July 1 2015.

GMS patients were treated by 2,413 GPs in 2013. The number of GPs treating under the GMS scheme increased to 3,005 in 2017. The CSO said the average number of GMS patients per GP decreased by 11.6% falling to 775 by 2017. It also said the average annual refund for GPs decreased by 14.8% between the years 2013 and 2017. In 2013, the average annual refund per GP was €121,700, while in 2017 the annual average refund was €103,700.