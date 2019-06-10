Duck Push by Kildare school to raise funds for Crumlin children's hospital

A fundraising event by a Kildare school which raised €70,000 last year, begun at Crumlin on June 6.Thirty five students from Clongowes Wood College in Clane assembled at CHI Crumlin (formerly Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital Crumlin) on June 7 to start pushing a three metre high yellow duck from Dublin to Limerick to raise funds for CMRF Crumlin.

Students at Clongowes first started pushing ducks along the 265km route in 1993 to raise funds for life saving medical equipment for CHI Crumlin and have raised over €2 million to date.

This year the 2019 Duck Push aims to fund a Hitachi Noblus Portable Ultrasound machine. Every year, the radiology department in Crumlin Children’s Hospital perform in the region of 8,000 examinations on sick children from all over Ireland. Ultrasound machines are used to diagnose many conditions such as hydrocephalus, obstructed kidneys, appendicitis, lymphoma and many other childhood cancers.

The portable ultrasound in Crumlin Children’s Hospital is 13 years old and the team have been waiting for several years to have it replaced. It is hoped that the support and generosity of the public during the Clongowes Duck Push will enable the students to provide a new machine to the hospital.

Chris Lumb, Headmaster at Clongowes Wood College said the students should be very proud of the hard work and effort that it takes to undertake the Duck Push and also the great cause they are supporting.

Sinéad Nolan of CMRF Crumlin said they were delighted and thankful that students from Clongowes Wood have continued to support the hospital so generously year on year. “ Events such as this help ensure that the one million children who will require support, care and treatment at CHI Crumlin, over the next 5 – 6 years can benefit from the best possible environment, with the best equipment and access to cutting edge research. Despite a new hospital on the horizon these children cannot and should not have to wait.”

Last year’s Duck Push raised almost €70,000 with the funds used to provide 3 Resuscitaire Beds for ICU at the hospital.

Before pushing the ducks across the country the students had already raised money through a variety of activities including mini companies, a pop up cafe and events such as a 5km Fun Run and a “highly successful” golf classic in the K Club.

The route being followed by the students and the ducks will take them through Clane, Newbridge, Monasterevin, Tullamore and Nenagh before they arrive in Limerick on June 13 after a 200km journey.

On the initial days they returned to base at Clongowes for overnights while in the second half of the marathon they are staying in Cistercian College Roscrea and Glenstal Abbey School.

They will be passing through Portlaoise and Tullamore today, Monday, June 10, in Birr, Tullamore and Athlone, tomorrow, Tuesday, Nenagh and Thurles on Wednesday, arriving in Limerick on Thursday, June 13.

Members of the public are encouraged to contribute to the Duck Push. as the boys will collect in the towns en-route or alternatively donations can be made online at My Charity.ie. Organisers said that under no circumstances will door to door collections be taking place.