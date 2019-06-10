This is Met Eireann's forecast for County Kildare today

Met Eireann says there will be sunny spells and scattered showers today, with a few thundery downpours possible this afternoon. Maximum temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees in light to moderate northerly breezes.

The showers will largely die out tonight to leave most of the country dry with clear spells. Minimum temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees in light to moderate northerly breezes, locally fresh near south and east coasts.