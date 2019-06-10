Deaths in Co Kildare - June 10, 2019

Kevin Barry, The Crescent, Newbridge

June 7. Peacefully in the wonderful care of the matron and staff of Beech Park Nursing Home. Beloved brother of Una and Carmel, predeceased by his parents, brothers and sisters. Much loved uncle of Marie (Lavelle), Adrienne (Donnelly), sadly missed by his loving family, nephews and nieces, grandnephews and grandnieces, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at Anderson and Leahy's Funeral Home, Newbridge on Sunday from 1 o'clock with Removal at 4.30 o'clock to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge for 5 o'clock. Funeral Mass on Monday morning at 11 o'clock with burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.

Paul Robinson, Rowanville, Kildare town

June 8. Funeral arrangements later.

Noel McHugh, Dara Park, Newbridge, formerly of Edenderry, Co. Offaly.

June 8. Retired Company Sergeant, Clarke Barracks, The Curragh Camp.Peacefully at Naas Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, daughter Bernie, sons Michael, Noel, Aiden and Karl, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sons in law, daughters in law, brothers Seamus and Paul, sisters Elizabeth, Eula and Breda, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Mary Elizabeth (Mary) Deering, White Abbey Lawn, Kildare town.

June 7. Formerly of Blackditch, Nurney and Dublin. At Naas General Hospital. Deeply regretted by her brothers Johney and Packie, sisters Roseanna (USA), Carmel and Nellie, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Reposing at Mc Wey's Funeral Home, Abbey View, Kildare Town on Monday 9th June from 5 o'clock with Rosary there at 8 o'clock. Removal on Tuesday morning at 10.30 o'clock to the Carmelite Church, Kildare arriving for Funeral Mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare.