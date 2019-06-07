Hollywood Fair is set fair for August

The Hollywood Fair committee is busy making preparations for the annual fair which takes place on Saturday 10 and Sunday 11 August. The event promises again to be hugely entertaining for everyone with a huge number of attractions. The pre-1950s rural heritage theme of the fair has proven a huge hit and everyone is asked to embrace the spirit of the occasion by dressing up in pre-1950s attire – it makes the fair all the more exciting. Whether it’s nostalgia for the past or something else, both the farming community and townspeople alike have been flocking to Hollywood since 2011 to be part of our celebration.

On the Saturday Bishop Eamonn Walsh will concelebrate an old-style Latin Mass in St. Kevin’s Church at 6pm with local clergy. Dressed in pre-1950s attire the large attendance usually make their way by pony and trap, vintage vehicles, bikes and shank’s mare. After Mass we have planned another slow-bicycle race which is followed by a dramatic re-enactment in an adjacent field – the theme of this year’s re-enactment is the Flooding of the Poulaphouca Lake in the early 1940s. Afterwards there will be music on our stage in the village from 8.30pm.

On Sunday there will be numerous exhibitions of traditional crafts such as blacksmithing, stonecutting, wood-turning and butter making and 100 stalls are expected to be open. Crafts will be displayed and demonstrated include spinning, knitting and sewing. Among the items on display will be vintage cars and farm machinery. You could also find love as the renowned Lisdoonvarna matchmaker Willie Daly will attend again this year. Another major attraction is the sheep show featuring various categories. Admission is €5 and under 12s are free. This is the eighth fair to take place since 2011 and it becomes more popular each year.