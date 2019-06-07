Over 4000 Kildare carers to benefit from grant scheme

Up to 4,119 carers in Kildare will benefit from the Carer’s Support Grant from today, a Fine Gael Senator has said.

Senator Anthony Lawlor said the grant is worth €1,700 and is available to all carers providing full-time care to an older person or a person with a disability, regardless of their means or social insurance contributions.

He said Minister for Employment Affairs and Social Protection, Regina Doherty, TD, has confirmed to him that up to 4,119 carers in Kildare will benefit from this grant from today.

Senator Lawlor said carers who are providing care for two or more people will receive a grant in respect of each person being cared for, to take account of the additional costs and challenges of providing care to more than one person.

The grant is paid automatically to carers who are receiving Carer’s Allowance (whether full rate or half rate), Carer’s Benefit, or Domiciliary Care Allowance. Other full-time carers who are not receiving any of these payments may also apply for the Carer’s Support Grant.

The Minister has allocated €218 million for the Carer’s Support Grant this year which will benefit some 116,000 carers nationally.

Senator Lawlor said another very positive development for carers in recent years is the funding provided by the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection, as part of the Dormant Accounts Action Plans, to support training for carers.

Under the Dormant Accounts Action Plan 2018 in excess of €1.7m has been allocated to 12 projects across the country which will provide training, information and related support services for family carers.

The closing date for receipt of applications for the 2019 Grant is 31 December of next year (31 December 2020).

The estimated expenditure on these schemes for 2019 is €1,275.355 million.