Award for Naas company EPS

EPS (Electric and Pumping Services), was named the Manufacturing and Engineering Family Business of the Year at the inaugural Energia family business awards at Dublin’s Mansion House on May 24 . The company, which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, and has a branch in Naas since 1999, also took the silver award in the fastest growing family business category.

The awards celebrate the efforts of family run businesses in shaping the Irish business landscape and recognise businesses across the island of all shapes and sizes, with over 200 entries received for its inaugural year, and over 18 well deserving winners crowned at the ceremony.

Director of manufacturing and engineering and with responsibility for the Leinster region

Denis Buckley said winning the top award was a recognition that the company’s recent

investment decisions were reaping rewards. “Our strategy during the downturn to invest in our centre for design and manufacturing excellence has proven to be a worthwhile and essential decision to ensure the future sustainability of the business. It’s a constant

challenge for companies in the manufacturing, engineering and construction space to remain competitive”.