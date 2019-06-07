Deaths in Co Kildare - June 7, 2019

Johnny Mc Evoy, Kilrainey, Broadford

June 6. Peacefully in the care of the staff of Craddock House Nursing Home, Naas. Predecesed by his parents John and Katie, brothers Larry, Bill, Tom and Noel. deeply regretted by his loving family, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Larkin's Funeral Home, Edenderry this Thursday from 6pm with Rosary at 8pm. Reposing on Friday from 4.30pm with removal to St Mary's Church, Broardford at 6.30pm arriving for 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Noel Enright, Church View Estate, Suncroft/ Newbridge

June 6. Peacefully in the wonderful care of the nurses and staff of Naas Hospital. Sadly missed by his partner Maudie, her son David, daughter-in-law Angela, grandchildren, great-grandchild, brothers and sisters, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence on Friday from 4 o'clock with prayers at 8 o'clock. Removal on Saturday morning at 10.15 o'clock to arrive at Cill Mhuire, Ballymany for Funeral Mass at 11 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.

Kathleen Cross (née Dillon), Main Street, Rathangan, Kildare / Carlow

June 6. Peacefully in the loving care of the C.C.U. Unit Naas Hospital. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Jim, her daughter Angela, Son-in-law Anthony Lynch, grandchildren Stephen and Ellen, sister Angela Lacey (USA), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, and large circle of friends including her friends in the Day Care Centre, Rathangan.

Reposing at her daughter Angela Lynch's residence, Kildare Rd. Rathangan on Friday June 7th from 3 0'clock with rosary at 8 0'clock. Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 10 0'clock in the Church of The Assumption Rathangan. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Rathangan.

Connie Connolly, Academy Street, Kildare town

June 6. Funeral Arrangements Later