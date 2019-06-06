Kildare actor Molly McCann meets Saoirse Ronan

A young Kildare actress has been making a name for herself in the world of film.

Seven year old, Molly McCann, from Maynooth has had a number of roles, recently met Oscar nominated actress, Saoirse Ronan, at the Odeon Point Square during Cinemagic International Film and Television Festival for Young People.

Molly has just completed a feature film, Herself, directed by Phyllida Lloyd (of Mama Mia and the Iron Lady.

SEE ALSO: Coyote Ugly star, dancer and singer, Adam Garcia, to tutor Leah Moran Stage School students

Also in the past year and a half, Molly staried in Rosie as well as Sweetness in the Belly, which she filmed in Ethiopia and Never Grow Old, which stars John Cusack and Emelie Hirsch.

Molly has also been in Vivarium, the drama series, Cold Courage, and she is about to film for a new feature, The Racer, in a couple of weeks.