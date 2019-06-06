Criticism over Naas Hospital patient treatment delays

The Health Service Executive has been criticised over figures that show more than 250 elderly people experienced a waiting time of more than 24 hours in the accident and emergency department at Naas Hospital during the first three months of this year.

And the HSE has been criticised for failing to meet its own target that all people aged 75 years and over attending emergency departments would be discharged or admitted within 24 hours.

“These figures are shocking and are a pure example of the blatant oversight by the Minister and his department for the needs of hospitals and their resources,” said Fianna Fail TD Fiona O’Loughlin.

She said only last month she raised my concerns following outreach from patients and families of patients over the number of patients on trolleys and the closure of one of the assessment units in A and E.

She said the Minister for Health should visit the hospital to see first-hand how difficult it is for the excellent staff to work in the current conditions and these figures illustrate the complete lack of resources being allocate to ensure our older people are treated in a timely manner.

“The Minister must ensure that hospitals are given enough supports so they can run efficiently.”