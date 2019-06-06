Kildare court orders naked photos be deleted from husband and wife's phones

A District Court has ordered that nude photos taken on a phone and apparently used in a row between a couple be deleted under the supervision of the gardai.

The couple appeared at Kilcock District Court on June 4 for a family law hearing.

Tim Kennelly, solicitor, representing the man, said his client had just sent naked photos of his wife to her.

David Powderly, solicitor for the female in the case, said the man had threatened to circulate them and asked the court to order that they not be circulated.

Judge Zaidan was told by the man that the woman also had photos of him naked.

The judge said that he would make an order against both the man and the woman.

“This is a serious breach of trust. You are only embarrassing yourself,” he told the man who then said that his partner had naked pictures of him.

Judge Zaidan ordered that all the photos be deleted in front of a garda sergeant.

He said with the photos in existence, “the temptation (to circulate) with revenge and jealousy is high.”

The man has given an undertaking not to go near the woman,pending further hearings.