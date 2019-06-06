Kildare court hears father of three owes €25,000 in child maintenance arrears

“I don’t want to jail a father for not paying maintenance,” Judge Desmond Zaidan told the parties to a family law hearing at Kilcock District Court sitting held in Naas on June 4.

The in camera hearing was told that on February 7 2012, over seven years ago, the court had made an order for the man to pay €300 a month maintenance to the woman for the support of three children - one now in university, and another doing exams. The woman said there were €25,000 in arrears.

The man’s solicitor said his client earned €950 per week in the construction industry and could only afford €350 a month.

The woman’s solicitor asked to see all the man’s assets, including property.

Judge Desmond Zaidan, suggesting talks over an agreed sum equivalent to 60% of arrears, adjourned the case to July 16.