Naas singer to perform at June Fest in Newbridge

Naas-based singer Sina Theil will perform in Newbridge as part of the forthcoming June fest event. She is due to perform a charity gig in aid of the Newbridge Rotary Club along with the Newbridge Gospel Choir and special guest the Gospel ÓG, the children’s choir.

The Irish Rotary Club is involved in various international and national charity projects,including the Gorta-Self Help Africa -H20 project, the Irish Cancer Fund for Children, St Vincent de Paul and Crumlin Children’s Hospital.

The event will take place at the Newbridge Town Hall on June 14 and tickets cost €15 and can be purchased online via Eventbrite, Facebook (@newbridgerotary) or by calling 0876481611. Ticket price includes refreshments. Doors open 7.30pm.