There is overcrowding at Naas Hospital today

Overcrowding remains a problem at Naas Hospital today.

There are 21 patients on trolleys, having gone into the facility through the accident and emergency department. It means Naas is the second worst hospital for overcrowding in the eastern region O(which includes all the major Dublin hospitals) this morning, behind only the Mater Hospital.

There are three patients on trolleys at Portlaoise Hospital and the figure for Tullamore Hospital is four.