Deaths in Co Kildare - June 6, 2019

Freddy Mc Gowan, Tully West, Kildare Town

June 2. Predeceased by his sister Geraldine. Sadly missed by his wife Brenda, brothers Jim, John and Brian, sisters Bernadine and Roisín, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at his home on Thursday, 6th June, from 2pm with Rosary there at 8pm. Removal on Friday morning at 11.30am to arrive at St. Brigid's Parish Church, Kildare for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare.

Kathleen (Lily) Leeson (née Bowers), Coolagh, Kilmeague

June 5. Peacefully at Tallaght Hospital, beloved wife of the late Patsy and mother of the late Dessie & Martin. Deeply regretted by her loving sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, extended family & friends. Reposing at her residence on Thursday from 4pm, with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Friday at 5.30pm to arrive at the Church of the Most Holy Trinity, Allen at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 10am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Friends of Naas Hospital.

Marie Buggy (née Ward), Chambers Park, Kilcock / Leixlip / Ballyfermot, Dublin

June 4. Peacefully after a short illness at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Marie, loving wife of John and dear mother of Jennifer, John (jnr.) and David. Sadly missed by her family, grandchildren; Shannen, Abbie, Megan, Stephen and Sophie, son-in-law Derek, sister Bernadette, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, friends and neighbours. Reposing at William Ryan & Sons Funeral Home, Church St. Kilcock (W23 XC90) on Thursday from 5 pm to 8 pm. Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 10 am in St. Coca's Church, Kilcock followed by burial in Palmerstown Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations to a charity of your choice.