72-year-old man accused of indecently assaulting teenager 38 years ago

Reporting restrictions were put on a case in which a 72-year-old man has been charged with indecent assault.

The allegations against the man, who was present at Kilcock District Court yesterday, June 4, concern what the court was told were “historic” incidents involving a young female teenager in the home of the accused.

They date back 38 years ago to 1981 and 1982. The court was told that when the charges were put to the man he replied: “no comment.”

Bail was granted with conditions and the case adjourned until July for a book of evidence to be produced.