Monasterevin dancers 'wow' US audience

A group of dancers from the Morrissey School of Irish Dancing in Monasterevin performed in Florida at a full-to-capacity Disneyland Auditorium on May 27, as part of the Disney performing arts programme. The group were invited to perform having successfully auditioned for the event online.

The dance studio saw many a late night and early morning of practice in the months leading up to their transatlantic visit.

“The dedication from dancers and parents cannot be understated with an enthusiastic attendance at practice and many hours were given up to fundraising to make the trip possible. They raised the roof when they performed on stage,” said dancing teacher Michelle Morrissey.

“From the first step right to the last, the crowd were more and more rapturous with their applause,” said Michelle.

A total of 28 dancers, aged from five to 15 years, got to live a dream and perform live to the packed theatre which is open to all visitors to Disneyland.

The group have also been engaged in charity fundraising.

Before they went to the US they performed in Monasterevin and generated €840 for the Irish Cancer Society as part of Today FM’s Dare to Care campaign, which raises funds for the ICS.