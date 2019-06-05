Deaths in Co Kildare - June 5, 2019

Helena Burgess, Ruanbeg Park, Kildare Town

May 31. Late of Belgard Heights, Dublin. Reposing at Mc Wey's Funeral Home, Abbey View, Kildare Town, on Thursday, 6th July, from 3 o'clock to 7 o'clock. Removal on Friday morning to Newlands Cross Crematorium, arriving for Funeral Service at 11 o'clock.

Nuala McDonnell (née O'Malley), Carratigue, Ballina, Mayo / Athy

June 4. Predeceased by her husband James and daughter Belinda and her sisters and brothers. She will be sadly missed by her loving daughters Martina and Nuala, sons-in-law Alan, Eamonn and Tim, grandchildren Damian and partner Robyn, Rachael and her husband James, Ronan, Saoirse and Marina, great-grandchildren Adam, Lauryn and Aaron, nieces and nephews.

Remains reposing at her daughter Martina's residence, 84 Kingsgrove, Athy, on Wednesday, 5th of June, from 5 o'clock with rosary at 8 o'clock. Reposing at her own residence in Carratigue on Friday, 7th of June, from 4 o'clock with rosary at 9 o'clock. Removal on Saturday morning to Seipeal Muire gan Smal, Carratigue, for funeral Mass at 12 o'clock. Burial afterwards in Kilgalligan Cemetery.

John McNamara, Castledawson, Maynooth / Glasnevin, Dublin

June 3. Peacefully in the care of the staff of Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Beloved husband to Joan, caring father to Selina, John and Roscha, fantastic grandfather ("Humorous Professor") to Izzey, Layla, Indya and Lucca. Sadly missed by his loving wife, children, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends. John will be reposing at home with his family on Wednesday from 6pm to 8pm.

House strictly private at all other times. Removal on Thursday morning at 9:30am to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Maynooth for 10am Funeral Mass, followed by cremation in Glasnevin Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Cystic Fibrosis Ireland. For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230.

Tom Noone, Railpark, Maynooth / Shrule, Mayo

June 3. Peacefully at TLC Nursing Home, Maynooth, sadly missed by his beloved wife Peggy, loving children Martin, Patricia, Margaret, Kevin, John and Sarah, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at TLC Nursing Home, Maynooth on Wednesday from 5pm until 8pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Thursday morning at 10:30am to arrive at Ladychapel Church, Maynooth for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Kilcock. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to The Alzheimer Society of Ireland. For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230.

George O'Brien, Ryan's Field, Station Road, Newbridge

May 31. Formerly of Dara Park, Newbridge. Husband of the late Hannah, grandfather of the late Gemma and great grandfather of the late Emmanuelle. Sadly missed by his loving sons George, Patrick, Joseph and Philip, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, Agnes and Michelle, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Eyre Street, Newbridge from 4 o’clock on Wednesday with Rosary at 8 o’clock. Removal on Thursday morning at 10:30 am to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge for Requiem Mass at 11 o’clock. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Newbridge Daycare Centre. Donations box in church.

Thomas (Tom) O'Toole, Castle Village Crescent, Celbridge / Dublin 7

June 3. Formerly of the Irish Independent. Predeceased by his parents Jack and Molly and his brothers Peter, John and Patrick. Sadly missed by his loving family, daughter Lisa, sons Matt and Peter and their mother Catríona, sisters Kay and Mavis, brother Michael, son-in-law Lorcan, Matt’s partner Michelle, Peter’s partner Lucy, grandchildren Sean, Rebecca, Matthew, Caitlin, Aaron, Jayden, Ella and Aria, brother-in-law Paschal, sisters-in-law Vera and Dinty, niece, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at the George Mullins Funeral Home, Kilcullen Road, Naas on Wednesday with family in attendance from 5pm with prayers at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday morning at 11am in St. Patrick’s Church, Celbridge followed by Burial in Glasnevin Cemetery.