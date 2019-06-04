Burdock's iconic fish and chips shop opens today in Naas

The latest addition to the menu of eating options in Naas opens today.

Leo Burdock, Dublin’s iconic fish and chip shop, is opening a unit at Wolfe Tone Street at 5 pm.

It’s located at the Naas town Centre premises which is already home to a large Meadows & Byrne store as well as numerous outlets including Costa, Holland & Barrett, Dealz, Boots and Carphone Warehouse

The famed Dublin take away business has outlets in Christchurch (where the first shop opened in 1913 and was named after one Leo Burdock by his parents) as well as in Howth, Temple Bar, Tallaght, Rathmines and Ballyfermot.

The Naas unit previously housed the New Yorker take away food business.

