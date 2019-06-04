Naas students get together for the first time since 1979

A group of former students from St Mary’s College in Naas reunited last weekend – after 40 years.

The reunion was attended by 40 former students and took place on June 1 at Lawlor's hotel in the town. (Some of those in the picture above were left out of the reproduced image because of the photograph dimensions; we will try to rectify this in the next issue of the Leader newspaper.)

“It all started about two years ago when I was doing some cleaning up and found mail I had received years ago which included a letter from St Mary's past pupil union about a 15 year reunion and a list of all the girls registered to start secondary school 1974,” said Trasa Bracken.

Trasa then contacted a school friend who she hadn’t seen since 1979.

“I told her about the list and forwarded it to her and we chatted back and forth about it and she suggested a 40th reunion in 2019.”

The pair met for the first time since school with two other girls and in January 2018 the first email was sent out to their classmates to establish the level of interest. They managed to contact everyone on the list.

READ ALSO Yellow weather warning issued for Kildare

READ ALSO More Kildare historical records of births, marriages and deaths go digital