Why it won't be pleasant outdoors today in County Kildare
Weather
Rain is the dominant feature
The rain over Munster and south Leinster will become fairly widespread this morning, according to Met Eireann, with the rain heaviest over Leinster and east Ulster, giving a risk of some spot flooding. But more showery weather will develop over west Connacht and much of Munster this afternoon, a few of which may turn heavy and thundery. Top temperatures 12 to 16 C., in light to moderate northwest breezes.
